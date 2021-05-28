Cash-for-jabs – the chance to win big could entice more vaccinations

There are calls to offer a cash incentive to Australian’s to increase the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly has already said he was open to using incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Senior economics correspondent at The Age, Shane Wright, told Oliver Peterson the vaccine roll-out is “crying out” for a cash incentive given the hesitancy.

“What we know from economics is the larger the prize the more interest, the more word of mouth.

“We’re spending $40 million on an advertising campaign that’s had as much sightings as a Tasmanian tiger.

“This is much cheaper.”

The US state of Ohio has just awarded US$1 million to their first “Vax-a-Million” winner with four more weekly draws to go. It’s been reported there has been a 49 per cent increase in vaccinations after the incentive was announced.

