6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cash-for-jabs – the chance to win big could entice more vaccinations

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Cash-for-jabs – the chance to win big could entice more vaccinations

There are calls to offer a cash incentive to Australian’s to increase the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly has already said he was open to using incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Senior economics correspondent at The Age, Shane Wright, told Oliver Peterson the vaccine roll-out is “crying out” for a cash incentive given the hesitancy.

“What we know from economics is the larger the prize the more interest, the more word of mouth.

“We’re spending $40 million on an advertising campaign that’s had as much sightings as a Tasmanian tiger.

“This is much cheaper.”

The US state of Ohio has just awarded US$1 million to their first “Vax-a-Million” winner with four more weekly draws to go. It’s been reported there has been a 49 per cent increase in vaccinations after the incentive was announced.

Read Shane Wright’s full article here

Press PLAY to hear more about the idea:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaLocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882