Calls to vaccinate arrivals to Australia

45 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
A leading Infectious Diseases Physician believes every returned traveller should be vaccinated against coronavirus as a condition of entry into the hotel quarantine system.

The calls for more protection come following a number of hotel quarantine breaches around Australia in recent months.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater, Dr Paul Griffin, believes it’s time to take a stand.

“If we add it to the quarantine system we already have, with PPE and ventilation, then it will at least help a little bit,” he said.

“As something with very low cost and very low risk, I think again it just makes sense on balance.”

Dr Griffin also backed todays announcement of 25 million doses of the Moderna.

“We know we needed as many strategies as possible to get people vaccinated, and this gives us an additional option.”

