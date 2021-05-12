6PR
Another 25 million doses: Australia’s new COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Another 25 million doses: Australia’s new COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has added a new COVID-19 vaccine to its rollout, striking an agreement with the US drug company Moderna.

It will provide 10 million doses this year, and 15 million booster shots in 2022.

The Moderna vaccine adds to the supply of the Astra Zeneca and Pfizer formulas which have already been rolled out.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Gareth Parker the Moderna vaccine will be administered to people under 50.

“We have got AstraZeneca for those who are over 50,” he said.

“We will also have these Moderna doses schedule to come in, in the fourth quarter of this year.”

The deal is subject to approval from Australia’s drug regulator.

Press PLAY to hear more 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

