6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Calls to reinstate Rottnest as ‘..

Calls to reinstate Rottnest as ‘quarantine island’ amid lockdown lifting

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Calls to reinstate Rottnest as ‘quarantine island’ amid lockdown lifting

As the Perth and Peel snap three-day lockdown draws to an end, there are calls for Rottnest Island to be reinstated as a quarantine facility for return travellers.

AMA WA president Dr Andrew Miller said the recent outbreak, which stemmed from the Mercure hotel, could be avoided in open air accommodation.

“The hotels go from bad to worse, and the Mercure was at the worst end,” he said.

“Guests are sending me photos of conditions that I wouldn’t want to live in.

“Start using Rottnest, or any other outdoor cabin style accommodation.”

He said people are more likely to comply with isolation requirements if they are staying in better conditions.

“People are much happier in circumstance where they can see outside, and where they can open a window and get some fresh air

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882