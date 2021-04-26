Calls to reinstate Rottnest as ‘quarantine island’ amid lockdown lifting

As the Perth and Peel snap three-day lockdown draws to an end, there are calls for Rottnest Island to be reinstated as a quarantine facility for return travellers.

AMA WA president Dr Andrew Miller said the recent outbreak, which stemmed from the Mercure hotel, could be avoided in open air accommodation.

“The hotels go from bad to worse, and the Mercure was at the worst end,” he said.

“Guests are sending me photos of conditions that I wouldn’t want to live in.

“Start using Rottnest, or any other outdoor cabin style accommodation.”

He said people are more likely to comply with isolation requirements if they are staying in better conditions.

“People are much happier in circumstance where they can see outside, and where they can open a window and get some fresh air

