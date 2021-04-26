Perth and Peel lockdown to end at midnight with new restrictions enforced

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed WA’s snap lockdown will end at midnight tonight as planned, after WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

However some restrictions will remain in place.

“Interim restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight allowing us to take a steps down approach after the three-day lockdown,” he said.

“We need to be cautious as we come out of lockdown as the virus could still be out there.”

The interim restrictions will be in place from 12.01am Tuesday morning until 12.01am Saturday morning.

From midnight tonight people can leave their homes but masks will be mandatory indoors, outdoors and on public transport.

Masks are not required for primary school children, people conducting vigorous exercise or those with an exemption.

All schools will return tomorrow, but teachers and secondary students will be required to wear a mask.

There will be a 20-person limit in homes.

Public venues including hospitality and entertainment can reopen, however nightclubs and casinos will remain closed.

The four-square metre capacity rule will be in place.

For hospitality venues, like pubs, cafes and restaurants, it will be seated service only for the next four days.

Weddings and funerals will remain capped at 100 people.

Community sport can resume, but no spectators are permitted.

Visits to hospital, aged care and disability care facilities are restricted to compassionate grounds only and elective surgeries will be limited to category one and two procedures only.

People can travel in and out of the Perth and Peel region, but travellers will be required to wear a mask.

13,027 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing the total number of tests to 29,963 since Friday.

Click play to hear more.

Click play to watch the full press conference.