Calls for more action on Kimberley crime after death of 12-year-old

A year after a Juvenile Justice Strategy was rolled out across the north of the state, shires in the region are calling for more help.

$6.2 million dollars was allocated for the Kimberley strategy to fund night patrols and youth engagement programs.

The calls come after the death of a 12 year-old girl who died in a crash near Fitzroy Crossing.

It’s alleged the car, carrying seven young people, was stolen.

Shire of Derby-West Kimberley president, Geoff Haerewa, said the tragedy has highlighted continuing problems with youth crime.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy to hear what happened on Sunday,” he said.

“There is a lot more that can be done, and I call on the state and federal governments to help local community members and local community organisations to address it in a more meaningful way.

“It’s something that is bigger than us, and something that we need desperate help from the state government to get this Juvenile Justice Strategy up and running a lot better.”

