12-year-old killed in horror Kimberley crash

1 min ago
6PR News
A 12 year-old has died after a crash in the state’s far north overnight.

Police say seven young people were travelling in a Nissan X-trail along Great Northern Highway in Fitzroy Crossing, when there car rolled after turning onto a sand track.

The occupants were all aged between 12 and 16-years-old.

One child died at the scene, while four others were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Major Crash officers are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

6PR News
News
