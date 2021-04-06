Calls for an independent inquiry into Aishwarya Aswath’s death

The Australian Medical Association says the death of a seven-year-old girl at Perth Children’s Hospital is a tragic reminder of the flaws in the state’s health system.

Aishwarya Aswath died shortly after being admitted to hospital on Saturday.

Her parents say they pleaded for help several times but were forced to wait up to two hours in the emergency department.

AMA WA President, Dr Andrew Miller, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett West Australian parents should be able to have faith in our hospitals.

“We know that bad things happen, we know that people get sick and die even children, but what families needed this time is to know that everything possible was done, even if the worst outcome was unavoidable here.”

When Aishwarya was admitted to Perth Children’s Hospital the average wait time was 72 minutes.

“She waited for 120 minutes … it’s supposed to be less than an hour for sick children,” Dr Miller said.

“This emergency department, these doctors and nurses have been calling out for help for month, after month, after month.

“It can be that you have one or two children in the department who are very, very sick and there is no extra capacity if you have a third one … It just shows you how thin the resource is .”

The states health system has been under immense pressure with record levels of ambulance ramping and internal emergencies being declared at some of Perth’s largest hospitals.

This morning Roger Cook denied the system is in crisis, and again labelled it a “challenge”.

“If you keep denying reality, tragedies occur,” Dr Miller said.

The Health Minister has requested an urgent briefing about Aishwarya’s death and the hospital is conducting an internal review, but the AMA is calling for an independent review.

“To regain confidence in the system, to give these parents the answers they deserve, an independent inquiry would be the way to go.”

(Photo: Nine News.)