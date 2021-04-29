Callers flock to share their bird stories

A flock of birds have been filmed taking over the town of Nowra in NSW.

Like a scene out of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller The Birds, thousands of corellas have been filmed gathering on the streets every single day according to locals, and video shows them on the road, people’s houses and front lawns.

Some are perched on power lines while others sit themselves on top of parked cars.

The videos have gone viral on social media and it begs the question: ‘why are people so obsessed with birds?’

6PR’s Perth Live presenter Oliver Peterson says he “doesn’t get” the fascination people have with birds.

Channel 9 newsreader and self proclaimed bird-enthusiast Michael Thomson joined Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to explain the obsession.

“I do enjoy it! Thoroughly enjoy it! Although I wouldn’t enjoy those corellas invading the suburbs like something out of a Hitchcock movie”

Perth Live executive producer Nicholas Alviani told Oliver that people love to talk about birds and that Oliver needs to talk about birds more!

“There’s birds in people’s backyards, there’s birds in people’s front yards, people interact with birds often and people love to talk about it!”