6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Callers flock to share their bird stories

30 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Callers flock to share their bird stories
A flock of birds have been filmed taking over the town of Nowra in NSW.
Like a scene out of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller The Birds, thousands of corellas have been filmed gathering on the streets every single day according to locals, and video shows them on the road, people’s houses and front lawns.
Some are perched on power lines while others sit themselves on top of parked cars.
The videos have gone viral on social media and it begs the question: ‘why are people so obsessed with birds?’
6PR’s Perth Live presenter Oliver Peterson says he “doesn’t get” the fascination people have with birds.

Channel 9 newsreader and self proclaimed bird-enthusiast Michael Thomson joined Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to explain the obsession.

“I do enjoy it! Thoroughly enjoy it! Although I wouldn’t enjoy those corellas invading the suburbs like something out of a Hitchcock movie”

Perth Live executive producer Nicholas Alviani told Oliver that people love to talk about birds and that Oliver needs to talk about birds more!

“There’s birds in people’s backyards, there’s birds in people’s front yards, people interact with birds often and people love to talk about it!”

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882