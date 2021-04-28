6PR
WHAT’S TRENDING | Bird ‘apocalypse’ hits suburban NSW street

4 hours ago
Article image for WHAT’S TRENDING | Bird ‘apocalypse’ hits suburban NSW street

A video showing thousands of corellas descending on a suburban street in New South Wales has gone viral on Tik Tok.

The flock are gathered on the road, people’s houses and front lawns.

While some are perched on power lines and on top of cars.

The video has already had more than 276,000 views on the social media platform.

Click play to watch the video.

@justsheff33#wildlife #birds #australia #sunset #dream #attackontitan #cockatoo #sydney

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

 

(Photo: justsheff33/TikTok)

News
