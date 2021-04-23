BREAKING | Perth and Peel plunged into three-day lockdown from midnight

Perth will go into a mandatory three-day lockdown from midnight tonight after a fourth case of transmission was detected from WA’s hotel quarantine system.

Premier Mark McGowan said the Victorian man in his 50s, who was infected at the Mercure hotel, was among the Perth community for five days while possibly infectious.

“We now need to assume he was infectious during this five day period,” he said.

The man stayed with a friend in Kardinya, who has today returned a positive test result to a rapid serology test.

The areas the man visited include Kings Park, Northbridge and St Catherine’s College.

A full list of possible infection sites can be found here.

Anyone who visited these locations will be required to get tested and isolate until they return a negative test result.

During the three-day lockdown, people will only be able to leave home for work, shopping for essential items, medical and healthcare needs and exercise.

“We need to do everything we can to protect our way of life,” Mr McGowan said.

“We can’t take any chances with the virus, we just can’t.”

Travel to other regions is restricted, and people can only enter Perth and Peel to access or deliver essential health and emergency services and other essential requirements, or returning residents.

From 6pm tonight masks will be mandatory and anyone who left the Perth or Peel region from April 17 will be required to wear a mask.

This lockdown means the following businesses, venues and locations will be required to close.

– Pubs, bars and clubs

– Gyms and indoor sporting venues

– Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor recreational facilities

– Cinemas, entertainment venues, and casinos

– Large religious gatherings and places of worship

– Libraries and cultural institutions

Restaurants and cafes will close, and provide takeaway service only.

Masks are mandatory for outdoor exercise, with a maximum of four people.

100 people can attend funerals and weddings.

Anzac Day dawn services have been cancelled.

No crowds will be permitted to attend the Fremantle versus North Melbourne game on Saturday night.

Testing clinics will remain open and ready for symptomatic people to get tested, and vaccinations will continue over the three-day lockdown period.

Click play to hear more.

Later, Premier McGowan joined Oliver Peterson live to further explain lockdown rules:

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

“We need to do everything we can to protect our way of life.” Premier Mark McGowan provides details about restrictions during Perth and Peel’s snap three-day lockdown which begins at midnight tonight. Full story: https://t.co/CMBhWGv90w#COVID19 #9News pic.twitter.com/FihuA0ubR8 — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) April 23, 2021

I’ve just finished a number of urgent emergency meetings, and have a serious issue to update the community on. -… Posted by Mark McGowan on Friday, April 23, 2021

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)