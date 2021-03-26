6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Border remains open as Queensland traces new ‘mystery’ case

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Border remains open as Queensland traces new ‘mystery’ case

Some visitors to WA from Queensland are being told to get a COVID test and self isolate for 14 days after a new locally transmitted case was detected in Brisbane’s northern suburbs.

A 26-year-old man has been unknowingly infectious since Friday and visited a variety of locations. Genomic testing has revealed this case is linked to a previous cluster from March 12 when a doctor contracted the UK strain of the virus from a patient.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said it’s believed there is one “unidentified intermediary” who had passed the virus onto the man.

All travellers from Queensland who arrived since March 20 and who have visited the following locations during the relevant times should be tested immediately for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days from the time they were at the high-risk location. These people will also be required to undertake a day 11 test.

For a current list of high-risk locations, visit QLD Health 

Unlike with previous cases of community spread, the WA Government has decided not to slam the border shut to Queensland. Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Health Minister Roger Cook denied this was using the “national hot-spot framework.”

“This is an interim situation until we get better information about what’s going on in Queensland,” said Mr Cook.

“If we get a clear line of sight in terms of where this person contracted the disease, that will give us greater confidence to not put the border back up.”

The State Government will provide a further update on the situation on the weekend.

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaLocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882