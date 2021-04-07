Bombshell racism claims rock Neighbours

Australian soap Neighbours has been accused of being “culturally unsafe” as Indigenous actors make racism claims against the show.

Former Indigenous cast members have made a range of claims against the soap, including staff using terms like “lil monkey” and the N-word.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Gareth Parker show producers haven’t denied the claims.

“The network are not making any denial of any kind,” he said.

“I know that all of the cast and the crew have been told to say nothing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview