Bombshell interview – Royal ‘inner circle’ to tighten

Prince Harry and Meghan have given a deeply personal account on US television of their reasons to quit as working members of the British Royal family.

In the interview with Oprah, the couple were critical of other members of the royal household and hinted at racism with the Duchess of Sussex claiming the royal family expressed concerns about how dark her baby Archie’s skin would be.

Prince Harry sadly revealed his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls in the lead up to deciding to leave royal duties adding his father and brother are “trapped in the system.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, public relations expert Dr Katharina Wolf from Curtin University suspects the bombshells revealed today will cause the “Royal inner circle” to become even tighter.

“We’re talking about a Royal family that represents a very carefully orchestrated brand that’s worth a lot of money,” she said.

“The Royal brand is all about ‘Britishness’, it’s all about being on message, being carefully guarded and representing that sense of unity.

“This interview blows up in the face of everything the brand stood for.”

