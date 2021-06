Barnaby Joyce has ousted Michael McCormack and is leader of the National Party again.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan moved a spill motion on Monday morning.

Mr Joyce won the party room vote.

Mr Joyce previously resigned his ministerial and leadership roles in 2018.

He is now the Deputy Prime Minister again.

Scott Morrison released a statement on Monday afternoon in response to the news.

