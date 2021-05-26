6PR
Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea: The secret to the perfect scone

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea: The secret to the perfect scone

The Country Women’s Association of WA have revealed the secret to the perfect scone, ahead of Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea tomorrow.

Board member Karyn Collins joined Liam Bartlett at Yagan Square on Wednesday and said it only takes three simple ingredients.

Self-raising flour, cream and lemonade.

Press PLAY to hear how to make the perfect scone 

The full recipe can be found here.

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea raises vital funds for cancer research.

To donate visit the Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea website.

 

