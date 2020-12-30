6PR
Australian Government eyes India as new major trade partner

3 hours ago
Karl Langdon
Article image for Australian Government eyes India as new major trade partner

Securing a free-trade deal with India has become the top priority for the federal government.

Moves are underway to diversify the nation’s export markets to counteract China’s ban on Australian products.

Many have asked why more hasn’t been done in the past.

But economics Professor Richard Holden, from the University of NSW Business School, says it may not be that easy.

“India have historically perused heavily protectionist policies. They’ve really had a big tariff wall to try and shut out the rest of the world.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR

Karl Langdon
