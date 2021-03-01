Australia urged to consider ‘no jab, no entry’ rules for COVID vaccines

The country with the world’s most successful vaccination program against COVID-19 has urged Australia to take a leaf out of its book, and take up its ‘green pass’ regime.

Israel has managed to vaccinate 50 per cent of its 9 million population, and last week launched a pass available to anyone who has received two doses of the jab.

The pass is displayed on an app and is used to gain entry to cinemas, hotels, places of worship, gyms, swimming pools and major events.

Those who have turned down the vaccine are barred from entry.

Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said there was growing interest in the country’s approach because it acts as an incentive for vaccine hesitant groups.

But an Infectious Disease Social Scientist isn’t sure it’s appropriate for Australia.

Associate Professor Holly Seale from the University of New South Wales says there are other strategies we need to be focusing on right now, “But it’s important we don’t shut down any solution.”

Professor Seale has concerns about what the logistics of policing a ‘green pass’ system could look like.

“We know that enforcing things at a local level can be challenging… local council officers don’t want to go around and be police officers, that’s not their job.”

And she’s also worried about a knock-on effect where people who can’t have the jabs for health reasons are excluded.

“We want to be inclusive and we want to make sure we don’t lock out people because of these things… a lot of thought still needs to go into this conversation.”

(photo credit: iStock/Getty)