Australia suspends flights from India due to COVID-19

Australia is suspending all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 due to a deadly second wave of COVID-19 decimating the country.

The Prime Minister announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“The scenes we are seeing from India are truly heartbreaking,” he said.

Scott Morrison said the risk was too great to Australia to continue bringing people into the country.

If, or when flights resume, passengers will be required to have a negative PCR test and rapid antigen test before boarding flights to Australia.

Australia will also send medical supplies to India, including 500 ventilators and one million surgical masks, as part of a relief package.

It comes after the government cut repatriation and direct flights from the country by 30 per cent last week.

Thousands of Australians remain stranded in India.

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)