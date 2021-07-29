6PR
Aussie athletes out of isolation

4 hours ago
Australia’s athletics team have been cleared to leave isolation in Tokyo, amid a COVID scare.

Three Track and Field athletes have been deemed casual contacts of an American pole-vaulter who tested positive to COVID-19. They’ll need to stay isolated in the village, but will be allowed to resume training. They have so far returned negative PCR tests,

The other athletes can return to regular routines.

All members of the Australian Team at the Tokyo Games are tested daily.

A second pole vaulter, from Argentina, has also tested positive.

Press PLAY to listen to a 6PR Olympics update

AustraliaNewsSport
