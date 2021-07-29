Australia’s entire Olympic track and field squad sent into isolation

The Australian track and field team in Tokyo is in isolation after an American pole-vaulter tested positive to COVID-19.

It’s understood the 63-person squad has been placed into isolation as a precaution.

The US athlete who tested positive is pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks with Australian medal contender Kurtis Marschall deemed a close contact as they trained together.

A message was sent to Australia’s track and field athletes telling them to leave training venues immediately, return to the village and isolate in their rooms until further notice.

Speaking with Steve Mills, 6PR Nine News reporter Christine Ahern said the athletics team have now all been tested.

“What it means is those who test negative should be free to compete as normal with track and field starting tomorrow.

“Kurtis Marschall will remain isolated being a close contact.”

However, a controversial rule states if a close contact tests negative six hours before their event, they’re free to compete.

