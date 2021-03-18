6PR
AstraZeneca vaccine deemed ‘safe’ by European regulator

6 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for AstraZeneca vaccine deemed ‘safe’ by European regulator

The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been deemed “safe and effective” by Europe’s drug regulator.

The European Medicines Agency says the vaccine is not linked to overall increased risk of blood clots, and the benefits of use outweigh the risks.

The regulator launched a review into the formula after a handful of people reported developing blood clots, prompting some countries to suspend use of the vaccine.

Italy and Spain are among the nations resuming their rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the federal Health Minister insists all Australians will have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of October.

Phase 1B of the country’s roll-out gets underway next Monday – with elderly and immuno-compromised people able to get the jab.

News
