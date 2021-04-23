Anzac Day services cancelled as Perth and Peel enter snap lockdown

Anzac Day services in the Perth and Peel region have been cancelled following the announcement of the snap three-day lockdown due to a hotel quarantine outbreak.

10,000 people were expected to return to Kings Park war memorial for the first time since 2019.

RLSWA CEO John McCourt told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson the service has been completely cancelled and people will be encouraged to commemorate in their driveways instead.

“It is a tough one, second time in a row in terms of Anzac Day, but we understand the position the government is in,” he said.

“They are trying to protect me, you and the public of the Peel and Perth areas.

“We strongly encourage people to get to the end of their driveways, on their balconies, or at the farm-gate and join others while socially distanced to remember, and pay their respects.”

All suburban dawn services and ceremonies across the Perth and Peel region have been cancelled.

A special ‘Light Up the Dawn’ commemoration will air on 6PR from 6am sharp on Sunday.

The radio broadcast includes the Ode of Remembrance from the RSLWA, followed by the Last Post, a minute’s silence, Reveille and the New Zealand and Australian national anthems.

