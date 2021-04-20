6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ANZAC Day restrictions don’t ‘pass the pub test’

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ANZAC Day restrictions don’t ‘pass the pub test’

The McGowan Government needs to take a common sense approach and urgently work with RSL clubs to ensure the community can honour our fallen soldiers at ANZAC Day services on Sunday, Shadow Health Minister Libby Mettam said.

Her comments come after a number of RSL clubs have decided not to go ahead with ANZAC Day Dawn Services due to the need for a detailed COVID-19 event plan and the associated red tape and cost involved.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Ms Mettam said it doesn’t make sense Optus Stadium can operate at full capacity but the diggers can’t hold a “much smaller” ANZAC service.

“The veterans are seeing their services significantly challenged by red tape,” she said.

Ms Mettam is calling on more transparency around the health advice regarding events like ANZAC Day.

“We’re seeing a growing number of people supporting these events and it can be done safely,” said Ms Mettam.

“What’s important here is the Premier does illustrate some leadership for the benefit of veterans and their families.”

Click PLAY to hear more:

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882