ANZAC Day restrictions don’t ‘pass the pub test’

The McGowan Government needs to take a common sense approach and urgently work with RSL clubs to ensure the community can honour our fallen soldiers at ANZAC Day services on Sunday, Shadow Health Minister Libby Mettam said.

Her comments come after a number of RSL clubs have decided not to go ahead with ANZAC Day Dawn Services due to the need for a detailed COVID-19 event plan and the associated red tape and cost involved.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Ms Mettam said it doesn’t make sense Optus Stadium can operate at full capacity but the diggers can’t hold a “much smaller” ANZAC service.

“The veterans are seeing their services significantly challenged by red tape,” she said.

Ms Mettam is calling on more transparency around the health advice regarding events like ANZAC Day.

“We’re seeing a growing number of people supporting these events and it can be done safely,” said Ms Mettam.

“What’s important here is the Premier does illustrate some leadership for the benefit of veterans and their families.”

