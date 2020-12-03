AMA WA: community spread “likely” in NSW

The President of the Australian Medical Association WA says we shouldn’t be worried the new COVID-19 case in NSW but it would be unusual if it hadn’t spread.

A hotel worker in Sydney tested positive for COVID-19, throwing doubt over the border re-opening between that state and WA, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The WA Chief Health Officer will seek further information from New South Wales before providing advice to Premier Mark McGowan on whether our border can be relaxed as planned.

The woman worked at two Sydney hotels but her colleagues are now isolating, while her family have already returned negative test results. There are concerns of community spread after the woman used public transport for several days while potentially infected.

Premier Mark McGowan said in a press conference today it’ll take a few days to decide whether or not the border will be re-opened and he expects to make an announcement over the weekend.

Dr Andrew Miller told Oliver Peterson Mark McGowan is making the right call.

“I think it’s unlikely that it’s only this person as they’ve been out and about while infectious.

“It’ll be unusual if they don’t turn up some community spread.”

