Alleged self-quarantine breacher charged after police hunt

5 hours ago
6PR News
A 22-year-old Victorian woman who allegedly breached a self isolation order has been arrested and charged.

The woman arrived in WA on February 7 from Victoria and was directed to self quarantine for 14-days.

She’s accused of leaving her self-quarantine location on Sunday afternoon, prompting a police manhunt.

The 22-year-old has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act.

She is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

 

 

 

