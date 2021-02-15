Police on the hunt for alleged self-quarantine breacher

Police are attempting to locate a woman who is meant to be self-quarantining.

Ashlee Marie Jackson arrived in WA from Victoria on February 7, and is meant to be completing her 14 days of self quarantine.

The 22-year-old was last spotted about 1.30pm yesterday near Albany Highway and Leonard Street in Victoria Park.

She is also known to frequent Ferndale and Lynwood.

She has fair skin, a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts with a dark jumper around her waist.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach her, and instead contact police immediately on 131 444.

Anyone with further information on her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Click play to hear more on Perth Live with Oliver Peterson.

(Photo: WA Police.)