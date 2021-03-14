All interstate borders open for first time

WA’s border is open to every Australian state and territory for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Today Victoria moves to a “very low-risk” category, after recording more than 28-days without community transmission of the virus.

It means Victorian travellers won’t need to quarantine upon arrival to WA.

Meanwhile, health officials are taking a watch and see approach to the unfolding COVID-19 situation in Queensland and New South Wales, with the border to remain open for now.

Both states have recorded one case of community transmission in recent days.

Anyone who has arrived recently from those states is asked to check the WA Health Department website for a list of exposure sites.