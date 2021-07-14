Albany mayor demands backflip on Australian Christian Lobby venue ban

The mayor of Albany has hit out at the Perth Theatre Trust for banning a lobby group from using its facilities.

The Australian Christian Lobby claims the state government has blocked the group from booking venues controlled by the trust.

The lobby only found out it had been barred after applying to host events at several venues across the state, including the Albany Entertainment Centre.

City of Albany mayor Dennis Wellington said the basis of the decision is wrong, and they’ll continue to push for an explanation.

“I don’t think this is a great business principal to operate under,” he told Gareth Parker.

“They have a right to express their opinion, if we take away that right we are losing a fundamental right of what we live for in this country.”

He said the Perth Theatre Trust did not consult the City of Albany, who has financial interests in the entertainment centre, before rejecting the booking.

“If someone makes a decision not to take money and doesn’t bother to consult their economic partner, which is us, I have a serious problem with that.”

Legal academic Dr Rocco Loiacono said the decision discriminates against some West Australians.

“This is a freedom of speech argument, why should people be censored from news they don’t want to here?” he told Liam Bartlett.

“People who don’t like this won’t go, but people who might want to be able to go should be allowed the opportunity.”

(Photo: Australian Christian Lobby/ Facebook.)