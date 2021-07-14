6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Albany mayor demands backflip on..

Albany mayor demands backflip on Australian Christian Lobby venue ban

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker & Liam Bartlett
Article image for Albany mayor demands backflip on Australian Christian Lobby venue ban

The mayor of Albany has hit out at the Perth Theatre Trust for banning a lobby group from using its facilities.

The Australian Christian Lobby claims the state government has blocked the group from booking venues controlled by the trust.

The lobby only found out it had been barred after applying to host events at several venues across the state, including the Albany Entertainment Centre.

City of Albany mayor Dennis Wellington said the basis of the decision is wrong, and they’ll continue to push for an explanation.

“I don’t think this is a great business principal to operate under,” he told Gareth Parker.

“They have a right to express their opinion, if we take away that right we are losing a fundamental right of what we live for in this country.”

He said the Perth Theatre Trust did not consult the City of Albany, who has financial interests in the entertainment centre, before rejecting the booking.

“If someone makes a decision not to take money and doesn’t bother to consult their economic partner, which is us, I have a serious problem with that.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Legal academic Dr Rocco Loiacono said the decision discriminates against some West Australians.

“This is a freedom of speech argument, why should people be censored from news they don’t want to here?” he told Liam Bartlett.

“People who don’t like this won’t go, but people who might want to be able to go should be allowed the opportunity.”

Press PLAY to hear his comments in full 

(Photo: Australian Christian Lobby/ Facebook.) 

Gareth Parker & Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882