Australian Christian Lobby banned from state-owned venues

The Australian Christian Lobby claims the state government has blocked the group from booking venues controlled by the Perth Theatre Trust.

The lobby only found out it had been barred after applying to host events at several venues across the state, including the Albany Entertainment Centre.

WA director Peter Abetz said they were handed the same rejection for each location.

“We were informed that: due to the nature of the events politically motivated objectives we can not accept your booking,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We’ve got over 700 active supporters in the Albany area, so we naturally wanted the biggest venue in town which is the Albany Entertainment Centre.

“I think any group should be allowed to book a venue as long as they pay the normal fee.”

In a statement Arts Minister David Templeman said the group were denied a booking because of venue policy.

“The PTT leases venues in accordance with the conditions of its venue hire policy.”

(Photo: Australian Christian Lobby/ Facebook.)