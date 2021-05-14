6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • Aishwarya Aswath’s family continue..

Aishwarya Aswath’s family continue fight for answers

22 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Aishwarya Aswath’s family continue fight for answers

The parents of Aishwarya Aswath will meet with Health Minister Roger Cook today.

The seven-year-old died while waiting for treatment at Perth Children’s Hospital emergency department.

A damning report into her death has found several failures in the hospital’s systems.

Her father Aswath Chavittupara said he is disappointed with the findings of the report and will continue his calls for an independent review.

“A lot of items mentioned in the report, some of them are not true, some of them are misplaced and some of them are misinterpreted,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“We just don’t want to look into our matter, we want to go back in time and investigate on a lot of cases.”

He said he will request that a family member be part of any independent review.

Press PLAY to hear his emotional plea for answers

(Photo: Marta Pascual Juanola/ WA Today.)  

Liam Bartlett
News
