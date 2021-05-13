‘The buck stops with the Minister’: AMA calls for Roger Cook to resign

There are calls for the Health Minister to resign, after a bombshell report identified glaring failings in the Perth Children’s Hospital emergency department, which led to the death of Aishwarya Aswath.

Australian Medical Association WA President, Dr Andrew Miller, said “the buck stops” with the Health Minister who is ultimately responsible for the failures of the states health system.

“The lack of access to care is terrifying,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“The emergency department has been jumping up and down for over a year now, saying that we are too overcrowded and if this continues there’s going to be a tragedy.

“It is the Minister’s responsibility that he either failed to understand, or understood and failed to implement in a way that prevented this from happening in the first place.

“I really think it is time for a new Health Minister.”

In the wake of the findings the Chair of the Child and Adolescent Health Service resigned.

And Dr Miller believes Debbie Karasinsk was treated as a “sacrificial lamb”.

“I feel like she has been thrown under the bus here,” he said.

“I think that she is a decent and honorable person who had no control over the budget and resources that’s been put into that facility, ultimately that fell to the hands of the Minister.”

He also raised questions about the relationship between the Health Minister and the Director General of the Department of Health, Dr David Russel-Weisz.

“The two are in lockstep, he tends to reflect the media message of the government,” Dr Miller said.

“Something has to break in this toxic inter-relationship of those two senior leaders in the organisation.”

