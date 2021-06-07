AFL chairman responds to calls for Grand Final to be moved

The chairman of the AFL commission has responded to growing calls for the AFL Grand Final to be moved from the MCG, amid the state’s growing COVID-19 cluster.

It comes after WA successfully hosted the Dreamtime match at Optus Stadium on the weekend.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gary Adshead, Richard Goyder, said it is too early to make a decision on the Grand Final.

“I don’t even want to contemplate it,” he said.

“I’d just like to contemplate that Victoria joins the rest of the country in the relative freedoms that we have got.

“Other decisions are made down the track.”

