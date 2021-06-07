6PR
Suns boss takes swipe at Victoria in bid to move AFL Grand Final

13 hours ago
The chairman of the Gold Coast Suns believes it’s “highly unlikely” the AFL Grand Final will be played at the MCG this year, for a second year in a row.

It comes after WA successfully hosted the Dreamtime match at Optus Stadium on the weekend, amid Melbourne’s growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Tony Cochrane told Gareth Parker the AFL should consider hosting major matches in other states regularly and not just in special circumstances.

“It’s the Australian game, it’s the AFL, it’s been a long time since its been called the VFL,” he said.

“Given the fact that the Victorian government seem to be incapable of running anything, a hot bath or otherwise, I think we all need to start planning for the Grand Final to be elsewhere.

“If Perth ever put up its hand, it put up its hand on the weekend.”

Press PLAY to hear his thoughts on the AFL Grand Final 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

