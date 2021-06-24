Advocates outraged at City of Subiaco’s parking permit decision

Advocates have promised to keep fighting, after the City of Subiaco council denied a motion to give more parking permits to parents with babies in the King Edward Memorial Hospital NICU.

The council has instead opted to send the proposal to an independent consultant for assessment, which will likely be a lengthy and costly process.

Co-founder of Helping Little Hands Kate Crasswaller said the council is trying to make the issue disappear.

“We had a really simple solution … 20 parking permits isn’t much to ask,” she told Gareth Parker.

“By giving it to an external consultant, it could be years before we hear another decision.”

Concerns were raised by councillors that expanding the parking program would cause traffic congestion and impact locals access.

“While we can completely understand that local residents need to be able to get in and out of their properties, these people are still here,” Ms Crasswaller said.

“That argument seems to be lost on the councillors.

“They are here every day to look after their sick babies, babies who have been born to early and need to be cared for in this hospital, and they will be there all day, regardless of the parking permits.”

