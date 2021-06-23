Parking proposal to ease pain for Perth parents rejected

A proposal to give more parking permits to families with babies in neo-natal intensive care has been rejected by Subiaco councillors.

City of Subiaco mayor Penny Taylor was behind the push to expand the program from 20 to 40 permits a week at the King Edward Memorial Hospital.

There are up to 100 babies and their families in the NICU at any one time.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker Ms Taylor said seven councillors voted against the move, while only five voted for it.

“I am really disappointed, I thought this was a no brainer … they are parking here anyway,” she said.

An external consultant will now be hired to investigate the situation over a period of three months.

“Council has said no to the 20 extra permits, instead we have got an undefined time, and undisclosed amount of money to bring a report back to council.”

She urged locals and parents to write to the council with their concerns about the proposal being rejected.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)