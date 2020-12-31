Adopt a new years resolution for 2021

Everyone’s looking forward to seeing the back end of 2020. At the RSPCA in Malaga, there are 6 long-

termers who are looking forward to it more than most after having spent an average of 130 days in our kennels or cattery.

The three dogs and three cats all have the same resolution – to find their forever home in 2021.

Get fit, move more

Chester’s a 9-month old pup who needs lots of exercise and training. He’s a big, loving goof ball who just needs help to learn how to be a well-mannered and respectful canine citizen. He’ll help make 2021 your fittest year yet.

Slow down, go with the flow

Ron just wants to chill with you on the couch or lay in a patch of sun on the carpet and watch the world go by through the window. This little kitty is a shy dude who needs a chilled out best human friend to stop and smell the roses with him in 2021.

Get out more, be more sociable, go to cafes, camping, the beach

Shadow wants to get out and socialise and explore the great outdoors. As his best friend, he’ll want you to come along too and discover exciting new people and places in 2021.

Learn patience, give people a second chance

Madden knows what he wants – and what he doesn’t. He’s a bit too cool for school and will only tolerate

short bouts of affection. So if you want to practice your tolerance and unconditional love in 2021, he could be the boy for you.

Learn a new skill or language

Olive is a beautiful, happy-go-lucky 13-week old puppy. She’s completely deaf so her new owner will have to learn doggy sign language – a great 2021 challenge – so they can communicate with her effectively.

Transition to retirement

Maybelle is an older lady; friendly but takes a while to come out of her shell. If you’re looking to shift down a gear and settle in with a good book while she gets settled, 2021 could be your year.

All the pets re-homed by RSPCA WA are de-sexed, microchipped and vaccinated, and adoption fees have been reduced for this special gang of six. More information can be found at the RSPCA WA website – https://www.rspcawa.asn.au/