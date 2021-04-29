6PR
(08) 9221 1882

A father’s emotional plea after his son’s ‘one-punch’ killer was sentenced

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for A father’s emotional plea after his son’s ‘one-punch’ killer was sentenced

The father of a man killed in a one-punch attack says his son’s killer deserves a tougher sentence.

40-year-old nightclub manager Giuseppe Raco was attacked while trying to break up a fight in Northbridge last July.

His killer – 26-year-old Jaylen Dimer – was yesterday sentenced to seven years and six months’ jail over the callous attack.

Giuseppe’s father Dominic was hopeful his son’s death would send a message, but told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett his family have been let down.

“I am really disappointed with the justice system, it has to be changed,” Mr Raco said.

“It won’t bring my son back, but at least it well help others in the future.

“I hope what happened to my son doesn’t happen to anyone else.

He wants action from the top and urged the state government to change legislation.

Press PLAY to hear his emotional plea. 

(Photo: WA Today.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
