Hopman Cup star war
For several years an unofficial mascot has been working its way into the spotlight at the Hopman Cup... Simon Beaumont investigates the origins behind the Admiral's rise to power.
Debbie Reynolds: A flashback interview
Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford spoke about the life of the TV and silverscreen star and then we brought back a interview with Debbie Reynolds from 2008 when she joined Tony McManus and Steve Mills in the 6PR studios.
Claremont Serial Killer Breakthrough
In a breakthrough 20 years in the making, a 48-year-old man has today been charged with carrying out the murders of two women related to the Claremont Serial Killings.
Talking Perth
In the studio with MJ
Having spent more than 18 years working alongside "the King of Pop", Brad Sundberg has plenty of tales to tell about the legendary entertainer.
6PR listener takes us to Tangmalangaloo
We enjoy great calls from listeners every night, but Michael from Beaconsfield pulled out all the stops with his reading of an Aussie Christmas poem.
Culleton declared bankrupt
The Federal Court in Western Australia has declared Senator Rod Culleton bankrupt.
State deficit reduced by $500m
The state's budget deficit has been shaved down by $527 million but is still tipped to be a high $3.4 billion in 2016-17.
Heartless thieves target family
A Merriwa family has been left heartbroken after their home was ransacked just days before Christmas.
Banned ethanol burners
Ethanol burners will be illegal to sell in WA from Wednesday due to safety concerns.
Sport
Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith
Ben Cameron Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration.
Buchanan backs cards in cricket
Ben Cameron Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket.
Marsh knows the score
Ben Cameron Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection.
Wilson shining for Glory
Perth Glory youngster, Brandon Wilson, stepped up in the absence of Josh Risdon and it helped to lead his Glory to a drawn result on Friday night.
Lifestyle
Chef Matt's hummus recipe
What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.
My First Christmas In Heaven
By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.
Family Rule
A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...
WA's best Christmas ham
A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.