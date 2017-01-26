  • Bega buy inspired Vegemite ice cream

Bega buy inspired Vegemite ice cream

3:38 PM   A Canberra ice cream maker resurrected a decade-old Vegemite ice cream recipe after he heard about the sale of Vegemite to Aussie business, Bega.

RAC backs Thornlie-Cockburn rail plan

Do you like the idea of a train between Thornlie and Cockburn?

The RAC has welcomed a Liberal Party election promise to extend the Thornlie rail line to Cockburn Central, saying it's been pushing for the project for six years.

Telstra CEO visits WA

The Telstra CEO has been touring WA to witness the mining infrastructure in the regional areas as well as address the NBN and 5G roll out and some telecommunications blackspots in the Perth metro area.

WA Labor defends economic plan ahead of election

Shadow Treasurer Ben Wyatt.

Labor has defended itself against claims it has no plan to tackle state debt heading in to the March 11 election.

John Holland told to front up

There is still no opening date set for the new Perth Children's Hospital.

State Health minister John Day has again expressed his frustration at delays with opening the new Perth Children's Hospital, revealing the latest theory for the cause of high lead levels in the water.

Balla Balla mine expected to create 3000 jobs

Premier Colin Barnett

It's hoped more than 3000 construction jobs will be generated with the State Government committing to an agreement for the development of a new iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

Sims: I'm being misrepresented

ACCC chairman Rod Sims

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims believes he's being misrepresented in state election campaign ads, put together by the Electrical Trades Union to condemn plans to privatise Western Power.

Pauline's Perth pitch

Pauline Hanson is promoting One Nation in Perth.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has jetted into Perth to announce the party's candidates for the upcoming state election.

No rest for the Scorchers

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Ashton Agar of the Scorchers bats during the Big Bash League match between the Perth ...

3:06 PM   The Perth Scorchers are getting ready for the BBL Final against the Sixers on Saturday and they started their Australia Day with a training session in the scorching Perth heat.

Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith

Merv Hughes and his famous mustache!

Ben Cameron   Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration. 

Buchanan backs cards in cricket

What do you think of the card system being introduced to cricket?

Ben Cameron   Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket. 

Marsh knows the score

Mitch Marsh in action for Australia in the 2016 Cricket World Cup.

Ben Cameron   Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection. 

Chef Matt's hummus recipe

Hummus is commonly served with pita bread.

What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.

My First Christmas In Heaven

A special Christmas poem, dedicated to those no longer with us.

By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.

Family Rule

Daniella Rule and her nine daughters

A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...

WA's best Christmas ham

Will you serve up a ham this Christmas?

A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.