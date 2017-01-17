-
Lion's tale
Saroo was lost on a train which took him thousands of kilometres across India, away from home and family. Twenty five years later he set out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.
Halls Head heartbreak
Two years after the tragic SIDS death of their son Mason, Halls Head couple Scott Martin and Erelle Mason have been attacked in their home by a stranger.
Talking Perth
Up late with Suzi Q
The Wild One stepped away from Devil Gate Drive and joined 6PR's Jon Lewis on the air to chat about her upcoming Australian tour.
In the studio with MJ
Having spent more than 18 years working alongside "the King of Pop", Brad Sundberg has plenty of tales to tell about the legendary entertainer.
Debbie Reynolds: Our interview
Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford spoke about the life of the TV and silverscreen star and then we brought back a interview with Debbie Reynolds from 2008 when she joined Tony McManus and Steve Mills in the 6PR studios.
Claremont Killer breakthrough
In a breakthrough 20 years in the making, a man has been charged with carrying out the murders of two women related to the Claremont Serial Killings.
6PR listener takes us to Tangmalangaloo
We enjoy great calls from listeners every night, but Michael from Beaconsfield pulled out all the stops with his reading of an Aussie Christmas poem.
Culleton declared bankrupt
The Federal Court in Western Australia has declared Senator Rod Culleton bankrupt.
State deficit reduced by $500m
The state's budget deficit has been shaved down by $527 million but is still tipped to be a high $3.4 billion in 2016-17.
Sport
Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith
Ben Cameron Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration.
Buchanan backs cards in cricket
Ben Cameron Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket.
Marsh knows the score
Ben Cameron Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection.
Wilson shining for Glory
Perth Glory youngster, Brandon Wilson, stepped up in the absence of Josh Risdon and it helped to lead his Glory to a drawn result on Friday night.
Lifestyle
Chef Matt's hummus recipe
What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.
My First Christmas In Heaven
By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.
Family Rule
A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...
WA's best Christmas ham
A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.