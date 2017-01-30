-
CASA: Plane did not have low fly permission
Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority says the plane that crashed into the Swan River during the Perth Skyshow was not approved to fly below 500 feet.
-
'A brilliant Australian'
The heartbroken mate of one of the Swan River plane crash victims has told The Morning Show's Gareth Parker, we have lost a 'brilliant Australian'.
-
Premier flags Cocos Islands becoming part of WA
WA could soon be welcoming a new region to the state as its been revealed the government is in talks with the Commonwealth about making Cocos and Keeling islands part of the state.
Talking Perth
Bega buy inspired Vegemite ice cream
A Canberra ice cream maker resurrected a decade-old Vegemite ice cream recipe after he heard about the sale of Vegemite to Aussie business, Bega.
RAC backs Thornlie-Cockburn rail plan
The RAC has welcomed a Liberal Party election promise to extend the Thornlie rail line to Cockburn Central, saying it's been pushing for the project for six years.
Telstra CEO visits WA
The Telstra CEO has been touring WA to witness the mining infrastructure in the regional areas as well as address the NBN and 5G roll out and some telecommunications blackspots in the Perth metro area.
WA Labor defends economic plan ahead of election
Labor has defended itself against claims it has no plan to tackle state debt heading in to the March 11 election.
John Holland told to front up
State Health minister John Day has again expressed his frustration at delays with opening the new Perth Children's Hospital, revealing the latest theory for the cause of high lead levels in the water.
Sport
No rest for the Scorchers
The Perth Scorchers are getting ready for the BBL Final against the Sixers on Saturday and they started their Australia Day with a training session in the scorching Perth heat.
Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith
Ben Cameron Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration.
Buchanan backs cards in cricket
Ben Cameron Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket.
Marsh knows the score
Ben Cameron Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection.
Lifestyle
Chef Matt's hummus recipe
What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.
My First Christmas In Heaven
By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.
Family Rule
A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...
WA's best Christmas ham
A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.