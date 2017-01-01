  • Debbie Reynolds: A flashback interview

    Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford spoke about the life of the TV and silverscreen star and then we brought back a interview with Debbie Reynolds from 2008 when she joined Tony McManus and Steve Mills in the 6PR studios.

    Granddaughter Billie Lourd, daughter Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.

  • Claremont Serial Killer Breakthrough

    In a breakthrough 20 years in the making, a 48-year-old man has today been charged with carrying out the murders of two women related to the Claremont Serial Killings.

    Claremont victims Ciara Glennon (left) and Jane Rimmer (right). Investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Spiers ...

  • Culleton declared bankrupt

    The Federal Court in Western Australia has declared Senator Rod Culleton bankrupt.

    Rodney Culleton addresses the media during a lunch break at court.

6PR listener takes us to Tangmalangaloo

This Christmas we are celebrating together as a family, and it's not something I'm taking for granted.

We enjoy great calls from listeners every night, but Michael from Beaconsfield pulled out all the stops with his reading of an Aussie Christmas poem.

State deficit shaved down by $500m

Mike Nahan

The state's budget deficit has been shaved down by $527 million but is still tipped to be a high $3.4 billion in 2016-17.

Heartless thieves target Perth family

The West Australian visited the Lenaghan family

A Merriwa family has been left heartbroken after their home was ransacked just days before Christmas.

Banned Burners

Ethanol burners banned

Ethanol burners will be illegal to sell in WA from Wednesday due to safety concerns.

Prescription codeine is a 'silly decision'

There's a push to make codeine an over the counter drug, because of its health risks.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has decided that products containing codeine will be available through prescription only from 2018.

Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith

Merv Hughes and his famous mustache!

Ben Cameron   Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration. 

Buchanan backs cards in cricket

What do you think of the card system being introduced to cricket?

Ben Cameron   Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket. 

Marsh knows the score

Mitch Marsh in action for Australia in the 2016 Cricket World Cup.

Ben Cameron   Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection. 

Wilson shining for Glory

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Rostyn Griffiths of the Glory celebrates a goal during the round seven A-League match ...

Perth Glory youngster, Brandon Wilson, stepped up in the absence of Josh Risdon and it helped to lead his Glory to a drawn result on Friday night.

My First Christmas In Heaven

A special Christmas poem, dedicated to those no longer with us.

By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.

Family Rule

Daniella Rule and her nine daughters

A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...

WA's best Christmas ham

Will you serve up a ham this Christmas?

A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.

Cosentino: Anything Is Possible

Cosentino. Supplied pic, 2015.

Australian magician, Cosentino, was a boy who couldn't read, but he stumbled across a magicians poster book in the puzzle section of a library that lead him to his love of magic.