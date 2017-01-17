  • Lion's tale

    Saroo was lost on a train which took him thousands of kilometres across India, away from home and family. Twenty five years later he set out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.

    Saroo and Sue Brierley with Simon Beaumont.

  • Halls Head heartbreak

    Two years after the tragic SIDS death of their son Mason, Halls Head couple Scott Martin and Erelle Mason have been attacked in their home by a stranger.

    A childhood photo of Erelle Mason, supplied by her step-father.

  • PODCAST: The latest from the House of Wellness

    House of Wellness.

Talking Perth

Up late with Suzi Q

Suzi Quatro on stage at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

The Wild One stepped away from Devil Gate Drive and joined 6PR's Jon Lewis on the air to chat about her upcoming Australian tour.

In the studio with MJ

NEWS - Michael Jackson in concert at the MCG - originally filed 22nd November 1996 - Picture by Joe Armao. frame 5a - 7a ...

Having spent more than 18 years working alongside "the King of Pop", Brad Sundberg has plenty of tales to tell about the legendary entertainer.

Debbie Reynolds: Our interview

Billie Lourd with her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.

Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford spoke about the life of the TV and silverscreen star and then we brought back a interview with Debbie Reynolds from 2008 when she joined Tony McManus and Steve Mills in the 6PR studios.

Claremont Killer breakthrough

Claremont victims Ciara Glennon (left) and Jane Rimmer (right). Investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Spiers ...

In a breakthrough 20 years in the making, a man has been charged with carrying out the murders of two women related to the Claremont Serial Killings.

6PR listener takes us to Tangmalangaloo

This Christmas we are celebrating together as a family, and it's not something I'm taking for granted.

We enjoy great calls from listeners every night, but Michael from Beaconsfield pulled out all the stops with his reading of an Aussie Christmas poem.

Culleton declared bankrupt

Rodney Culleton addresses the media during a lunch break at court.

The Federal Court in Western Australia has declared Senator Rod Culleton bankrupt.

State deficit reduced by $500m

Mike Nahan

The state's budget deficit has been shaved down by $527 million but is still tipped to be a high $3.4 billion in 2016-17.

Win a trip for two to the Australian Open Tennis

Thanks to The West Australian and 882 6PR

You and a friend could WIN a trip for two to the Australian Open to see the Men's Semi-final and Men's Final.

Win tickets to 6PR's preview of Manchester by the Sea

In Cinemas February 2.

To celebrate the release of Manchester by the Sea, we're giving you the chance to win tickets to our preview screening on Monday January 30 in Xtremescreen at Hoyts Garden City.

Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith

Merv Hughes and his famous mustache!

Ben Cameron   Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration. 

Buchanan backs cards in cricket

What do you think of the card system being introduced to cricket?

Ben Cameron   Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket. 

Marsh knows the score

Mitch Marsh in action for Australia in the 2016 Cricket World Cup.

Ben Cameron   Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection. 

Wilson shining for Glory

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Rostyn Griffiths of the Glory celebrates a goal during the round seven A-League match ...

Perth Glory youngster, Brandon Wilson, stepped up in the absence of Josh Risdon and it helped to lead his Glory to a drawn result on Friday night.

Chef Matt's hummus recipe

Hummus is commonly served with pita bread.

What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.

My First Christmas In Heaven

A special Christmas poem, dedicated to those no longer with us.

By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.

Family Rule

Daniella Rule and her nine daughters

A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...

WA's best Christmas ham

Will you serve up a ham this Christmas?

A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.