-
Bega buy inspired Vegemite ice cream
A Canberra ice cream maker resurrected a decade-old Vegemite ice cream recipe after he heard about the sale of Vegemite to Aussie business, Bega.
-
No rest for the Scorchers
The Perth Scorchers are getting ready for the BBL Final against the Sixers on Saturday and they started their Australia Day with a training session in the scorching Perth heat.
-
RAC backs Thornlie-Cockburn rail plan
The RAC has welcomed a Liberal Party election promise to extend the Thornlie rail line to Cockburn Central, saying it's been pushing for the project for six years.
Talking Perth
Bega buy inspired Vegemite ice cream
3:38 PM A Canberra ice cream maker resurrected a decade-old Vegemite ice cream recipe after he heard about the sale of Vegemite to Aussie business, Bega.
RAC backs Thornlie-Cockburn rail plan
The RAC has welcomed a Liberal Party election promise to extend the Thornlie rail line to Cockburn Central, saying it's been pushing for the project for six years.
Telstra CEO visits WA
The Telstra CEO has been touring WA to witness the mining infrastructure in the regional areas as well as address the NBN and 5G roll out and some telecommunications blackspots in the Perth metro area.
WA Labor defends economic plan ahead of election
Labor has defended itself against claims it has no plan to tackle state debt heading in to the March 11 election.
John Holland told to front up
State Health minister John Day has again expressed his frustration at delays with opening the new Perth Children's Hospital, revealing the latest theory for the cause of high lead levels in the water.
Balla Balla mine expected to create 3000 jobs
It's hoped more than 3000 construction jobs will be generated with the State Government committing to an agreement for the development of a new iron ore mine in the Pilbara.
Sims: I'm being misrepresented
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims believes he's being misrepresented in state election campaign ads, put together by the Electrical Trades Union to condemn plans to privatise Western Power.
Pauline's Perth pitch
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has jetted into Perth to announce the party's candidates for the upcoming state election.
Win
Win one of ten Poolwerx $200 vouchers
If you have a pool or spa at your place, listen to 6PR this Saturday & Sunday for your chance to pick up one of ten $200 vouchers to spend at Poolwerx - for healthy pool people.
Win "The Ultimate Upper Reach Winery Package"
Upper Reach Winery in the Swan Valley will be the place to be this summer, with Four Twilight Concerts. Listen to the Afternoon program from Monday January 30 for your chance to win the "Ultimate Upper Reach Winery Package"
Sport
No rest for the Scorchers
3:06 PM The Perth Scorchers are getting ready for the BBL Final against the Sixers on Saturday and they started their Australia Day with a training session in the scorching Perth heat.
Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith
Ben Cameron Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration.
Buchanan backs cards in cricket
Ben Cameron Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket.
Marsh knows the score
Ben Cameron Mitch Marsh says it's a "simple equation" if he wants to get back in the Test team and it is runs equals re-selection.
Sponsored Features
Graceful Healing
Dr Samer explains how Thread Lifts can help you to look the way you feel. Watch the video here:
The 'R' Word
Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.
Healthy And Happy At Home
Join us on the path to independence, and informative series hosted by Joanna Maxwell that takes a look at the stories of everyday real people choosing to live life on their own terms as they get older.
My Active Life
Don't let osteoarthritis slow you down. Click here to find out how Christine stays active.
Lifestyle
Chef Matt's hummus recipe
What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.
My First Christmas In Heaven
By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.
Family Rule
A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...
WA's best Christmas ham
A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.