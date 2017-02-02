-
Australians skipping the GP because of the cost
Nearly one million Australians put off visiting the doctor last year because of concerns about the cost according to a report by the Productivity Commission.
-
More questions raised over Western Force re-naming
The RAC has added its voice to concerns over the re-naming of the Western Force using funds from the Road Trauma Trust Account.
-
Uber flouts licensing rules
The Morning Show's Gareth Parker has revealed Uber is failing to check whether its drivers have the necessary state government licensing.
Talking Perth
Australians skipping the GP because of the cost
5:13 PM Nearly one million Australians put off visiting the doctor last year because of concerns about the cost according to a report by the Productivity Commission.
More questions raised over Western Force re-naming
4:12 PM The RAC has added its voice to concerns over the re-naming of the Western Force using funds from the Road Trauma Trust Account.
Uber flouts licensing rules
10:01 AM The Morning Show's Gareth Parker has revealed Uber is failing to check whether its drivers have the necessary state government licensing.
Election Debate
The Morning Show with Gareth Parker will feature a weekly debate between the Labor Party's Alannah MacTiernan and the Liberal Party's Joe Francis, in the lead up to the WA State Election.
Tough love meth rehab
The head of one of Australia's toughest drug rehabilitation centres has told The Morning Show's Gareth Parker, the families of methamphetamine addicts need to come down hard on users.
Funds to upgrade PathWest IT will reduce wait times
Wait times on pathology results could be significantly cut thanks to a $47m injection into the PathWest coffers.
Perth man questioned in US immigration crackdown
Perth man Kim Greenock had no idea he'd bear witness to an international immigration crackdown when he boarded his plane to the USA on the weekend.
Police at 'breaking point'
A new police survey shows nearly 90% believe staffing levels are inadequate in their area, as their workloads continue to increase.
Win
Win "The Ultimate Upper Reach Winery Package"
Upper Reach Winery in the Swan Valley will be the place to be this summer, with Four Twilight Concerts. Listen to the Afternoon program from Monday January 30 for your chance to win the "Ultimate Upper Reach Winery Package"
$1000 Minute
Listen to Breakfast weekdays at 7.25am for the window of opportunity to open with the $1000 Minute, thanks to Perth Window and Door Replacement Company.
Sport
WA's Young Sports Star
He may only be nine-years-old, but Kayden Minear is already an award-winning motorcross rider and an inspiration to the young and old.
No rest for the Scorchers
The Perth Scorchers are getting ready for the BBL Final against the Sixers on Saturday and they started their Australia Day with a training session in the scorching Perth heat.
Hughes back-slaps and sledges Smith
Ben Cameron Former Australian quick Merv Hughes says he supports Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on, but questioned his second innings declaration.
Buchanan backs cards in cricket
Ben Cameron Former Australian cricket coach John Buchanan has thrown his support behind a card system being introduced into cricket.
Sponsored Features
Graceful Healing
Dr Samer explains how Thread Lifts can help you to look the way you feel. Watch the video here:
The 'R' Word
Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.
Healthy And Happy At Home
Join us on the path to independence, and informative series hosted by Joanna Maxwell that takes a look at the stories of everyday real people choosing to live life on their own terms as they get older.
My Active Life
Don't let osteoarthritis slow you down. Click here to find out how Christine stays active.
Lifestyle
Chef Matt's hummus recipe
What do you do when unexpected guests show up looking for a feed? Chef Matt Leahy, of Ultimo Catering and Events, shared a few tips with us.
My First Christmas In Heaven
By popular demand, enjoy Tony Mac's performance of a moving Christmas poem.
Family Rule
A single mother of nine daughters has opened up her home to the cameras for a new documentary. Chrissy Morrissy spoke with Daniella Rule about her story...
WA's best Christmas ham
A Malaga-based smallgoods producer won best bone-in ham and runner-up boneless ham for Western Australia in the 2016 Ham Awards.