Advertisement
Ziebell: “We’re in regular contact with the AFL and WA police”
North Melbourne’s Jack Ziebell chats to 6PR about today’s game going ahead with no fans.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
North Melbourne’s Jack Ziebell chats to 6PR about today’s game going ahead with no fans.