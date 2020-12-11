Zak Kirkup opens up about battle with depression

Just three weeks after taking over as opposition leader, Zak Kirkup has opened up about his battle with depression.

The 33-year-old told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he want’s to speak publicly about his battles to break the stigma, and inspire other young men to speak out.

“Last year my family started to notice that I was not myself, and I was very sad, and not particularly joyful,” he said.

“It was then I went to sort help from a doctor … and from that point in time, understood a bit more about what was going on, and put a plan in place to deal with that.”

He told Gareth he reached an incredibly dark place last summer, but is now doing better.

“It’s okay to experience it, and get help,” Mr Kirkup said.

Click play to hear the full interview

If you or anyone you know needs help with mental health you can contact lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

Click play to watch the Nine News report.