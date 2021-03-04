Zak Kirkup calls ‘last votes’

State Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to talk about the upcoming election, answer questions from listeners and make the call for ‘last votes’ from Liberal supporters.

Mr. Kirkup reiterated the importance of limiting the amount of power that Labor has in parliament.

“I don’t have a set number of seats, I just want to have as many liberals elected as possible so we can make sure that we stop Labor from getting too much power” says Mr. Kirkup

Mr. Kirkup says that the comments made by the Premier earlier in the week reinforce why WA needs a strong opposition in Parliament.

“We’ve seen already with the premier this week over the stop and search and G2G stuff that he wants to keep in place for visiting Queenslanders trying to get to see their Grandchildren, are gonna be treated like Colombian drug lords.”

The opposition leader also defended his decision to concede the election last week.

“I take responsibility for that decision… it was certainly a decision I thought about over a number of weeks” says Mr. Kirkup

“You sort of saw this narrative in the community building, that more and more people were telling us they just think that Mark McGowan was going to continue to be Premier.”

“I was standing up there time and time again… I felt like it was part of a charade.”

“I’m just trying to be honest with people.”

One 6PR listener accused the Opposition Leader of giving Premier McGowan the power by giving up.

“When you rave on about McGowan getting all the power – you’re the one that gave it to him” the listener said

But Mr. Kirkup says we are in the midst of a very unusual election.

“Every Premier in nearly every state has got very high levels of support, even Daniel Andrews last poll he was at 75 plus percent”