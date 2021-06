West Coast small forward Zac Langdon joined 6PR to chat after the eagles recorded an historic win against the Blues!

The Eagles defeated Carlton by 22 points to put an end to a 22-year winning drought at the SCG.

West Coast has suffered multiple second half fadeouts this year but Langdon told 6PR “We wanted to put the foot on the throat in the last quarter”

Listen to the full chat with Zac Langdon below: