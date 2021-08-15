Zac Dawson on Ross Lyon: ‘My feel is he’s not gonna coach’

Former St Kilda and Fremantle player Zac Dawson believes his former coach and good friend Ross Lyon won’t return to coaching anytime soon.

Dawson says the conversations he’s had with Lyon in recent times indicate the former Dockers and Saints coach won’t be chasing any senior coaching roles this off-season.

“A little bit hard to get the real info out, I don’t know whether what he’s telling me is the truth or not” Dawson told 6PR

“Through our conversations, it’s been more no than yes”

Dawson also reflected on the careers of Stephen Hill and David Mundy.

