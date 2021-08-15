6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Zac Dawson on Ross Lyon: ‘My feel is he’s not gonna coach’

16 hours ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Zac Dawson on Ross Lyon: ‘My feel is he’s not gonna coach’

Former St Kilda and Fremantle player Zac Dawson believes his former coach and good friend Ross Lyon won’t return to coaching anytime soon.

Dawson says the conversations he’s had with Lyon in recent times indicate the former Dockers and Saints coach won’t be chasing any senior coaching roles this off-season.

“A little bit hard to get the real info out, I don’t know whether what he’s telling me is the truth or not” Dawson told 6PR

“Through our conversations, it’s been more no than yes”

Dawson also reflected on the careers of Stephen Hill and David Mundy.

Listen to the full chat below:

6PR Football
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882