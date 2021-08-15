Young West Aussies aged over 16 now eligible for Pfizer jab

West Australians aged 16 to 29 can now book to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at state-run clinics.

It means all adults aged up to 59 are now eligible for the shot.

Those aged 60 and above still need to get the Astra-Zeneca formula.

It comes as the state government begins its two-week vaccination blitz, with 160,000 additional Pfizer doses up for grabs over the next fortnight.

Health Minister Roger Cook said bookings are still available and can be made at the Roll for WA website.

“It is more vital than ever that we vaccinate as many people as possible as fast as possible,” Mr Cook said.

“Today is a really important step because it simplifies the message – anyone 16 and over can get vaccinated at a WA clinic.

“It’s that simple. Do not hesitate. Do not be complacent.”

A new clinic opens at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre today, which will operate on weekdays and allow for 6,000 appointments a week.

Despite the vaccination push, Premier Mark McGowan insists he’s still pursuing a zero-COVID policy.

Yesterday he said reaching an 80 percent vaccination rate won’t guarantee the reopening of borders and an end to lockdowns.

“My preferred position is we don’t have COVID,” he said.

“I want to hear people argue that it is better to have COVID, than not have COVID.”