6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Young gun “motivated” for World Cup

43 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
FIFAoliver petersonPerth LIVEWorld Cup
Article image for Young gun “motivated” for World Cup

17-year-old Perth Glory gun, Hana Lowry, is hoping to join the Matilda’s for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Perth.

FIFA announced this morning that the Women’s World Cup will use Perth as a host city, with games being played at HBF Park.

Ms Lowry is hoping to make the squad for the event, and says she is focused for 2023.

“It’s a big motivation for young players like myself coming through,” she said. “It will require a lot of hard work but it’s definitely something players like myself will be pushing for.”

The 17-year-old will head to Sydney in a few weeks to join the Future Matilda’s program.

“I think this event will just show far women’s football has come. I think a lot of people still don’t realise how big it is.”

Perth joins Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide to host the World Cup.

Hear the full interview below.

Photo credit: Perth Glory

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaNewsSportWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882