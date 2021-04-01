Young gun “motivated” for World Cup

17-year-old Perth Glory gun, Hana Lowry, is hoping to join the Matilda’s for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Perth.

FIFA announced this morning that the Women’s World Cup will use Perth as a host city, with games being played at HBF Park.

Ms Lowry is hoping to make the squad for the event, and says she is focused for 2023.

“It’s a big motivation for young players like myself coming through,” she said. “It will require a lot of hard work but it’s definitely something players like myself will be pushing for.”

The 17-year-old will head to Sydney in a few weeks to join the Future Matilda’s program.

“I think this event will just show far women’s football has come. I think a lot of people still don’t realise how big it is.”

Perth joins Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide to host the World Cup.

Photo credit: Perth Glory