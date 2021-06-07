6PR
Young girl medically evacuated from Christmas Island to Perth

7 hours ago
Michaela Carr
Article image for Young girl medically evacuated from Christmas Island to Perth

A young girl whose family has been detained on Christmas Island is being medically evacuated to Perth with a suspected blood infection.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan is being transferred from the detention centre to a Perth Hospital with her mother.

The Biloela family’s lawyer Carina Ford said the three-year-old has been unwell for 10 days, and her mother had to push for the island’s hospital to treat her.

“She’s had a high temperature for at least a few days, and been generally unwell for about 10-days” she told Michaela Carr.

“It escalated to a point that they haven’t been able to get her temperature down, and a decision was clearly made that it couldn’t be treated at Christmas Island Hospital.”

The girl’s father and sister remain in detention.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

 

Nine News & 6PR reporter Kamin Gock was at Perth airport when Tharnicaa and her family touched down.

Kamin told Mark Gibson that the girl’s mother also travelled to Perth.

Press PLAY to hear Kamin’s Report

(Photo: Nine News.)

