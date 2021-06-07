Young girl medically evacuated from Christmas Island to Perth

A young girl whose family has been detained on Christmas Island is being medically evacuated to Perth with a suspected blood infection.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan is being transferred from the detention centre to a Perth Hospital with her mother.

The Biloela family’s lawyer Carina Ford said the three-year-old has been unwell for 10 days, and her mother had to push for the island’s hospital to treat her.

“She’s had a high temperature for at least a few days, and been generally unwell for about 10-days” she told Michaela Carr.

“It escalated to a point that they haven’t been able to get her temperature down, and a decision was clearly made that it couldn’t be treated at Christmas Island Hospital.”

The girl’s father and sister remain in detention.

Nine News & 6PR reporter Kamin Gock was at Perth airport when Tharnicaa and her family touched down.

Kamin told Mark Gibson that the girl’s mother also travelled to Perth.

(Photo: Nine News.)