Would you take ‘pet leave’?

A COVID-19 pet boom has seen thousands of Australians want their employers to facilitate time off to care for their furry friend.

New research from PetCulture has revealed that four out of five pet owners are asking for their workplace to be more flexible to look after their beloved pet.

CEO of PetCulture, Simon Smith believes the conversation must be had.

“We’re really giving people the chance to engage with their boss and discuss what would be appropriate,” he said. “Some employers might further make it formal, whereas others may just take more of a flexible attitude. It’s definitely something that more people are asking for.”

81 per cent of pet owners believe that Australian businesses should have policies or schemes in place to better allow them to care for their pet.

The study also shows that two-thirds of Australians see their pet as a family member.

“A lot of people do treat their pets as if they are their kids,” Mr Smith told Oliver Peterson. “We have heard of quite a few smaller work places that have taken this step.”

