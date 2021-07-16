6PR
‘Worst violence post apartheid’: Escalating riots and looting grips South Africa

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Worst violence post apartheid’: Escalating riots and looting grips South Africa

Civil unrest in South Africa has escalated to violence not seen since the end of the apartheid

Protests started following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma almost a week ago.

Despite strong police presence South African Eye Witness News chief editor Mahlatse Mahlase said the unrest is showing no signs of slowing.

“We have seen the worst violence post apartheid here in South Africa in the past seven days,” she said.

“We have seen rioters looting at shopping malls, we have seen factories being set alight, hundreds of people have been arrested.

“But it has been difficult for government to quell this violence.”

Press PLAY to hear more about escalating violence

(Photo: Nine News/ CNN.)

News
