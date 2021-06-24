6PR
World-first clinical trial investigates supplements to reduce Alzheimer’s 

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Researchers are investigating whether taking testosterone supplements can reduce or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s.

The Australian Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is conducting the world-first clinical trial to determine if the drug can be used as a treatment.

Director of research Professor Ralph Martins told Gareth Parker the drug is already an approved therapeutic.

“It’s side affects are very minimal … the drug is already out there in the community so it won’t be sold at exorbitant rates as new drugs coming out,” he said.

