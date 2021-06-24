World-first clinical trial investigates supplements to reduce Alzheimer’s 

Researchers are investigating whether taking testosterone supplements can reduce or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s.

The Australian Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is conducting the world-first clinical trial to determine if the drug can be used as a treatment.

Director of research Professor Ralph Martins told Gareth Parker the drug is already an approved therapeutic.

“It’s side affects are very minimal … the drug is already out there in the community so it won’t be sold at exorbitant rates as new drugs coming out,” he said.

